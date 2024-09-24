Presidente Iran,Hezbollah non può star solo contro Israele
epa11616681 Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during the annual military parade marking the Iraqi invasion in 1980, which led to an eight-year-long war (1980-1988); in Tehran, Iran, 21 September 2024. According to IRNA newes agency, Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian said 'our defense system power is on that level that no enemy even dares to think to attack against Iran, and we will continue to develop our defense system in any aspects.' EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
AA
TEHERAN, 24 SET - Il presidente iraniano Masoud Pezeshkian ha detto in un'intervista alla Cnn che Hezbollah "non può restare da solo" contro Israele. "Non dobbiamo permettere che il Libano diventi un'altra Gaza", ha aggiunto mentre si trova a New York per l'assemblea generale dell'Onu.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti