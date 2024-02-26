Premier palestinese presenta le dimissioni ad Abu Mazen
epa11162779 Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh speaks at the 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC), in Munich, Germany, 18 February 2024. More than 500 high-level international decision-makers meet at the 60th Munich Security Conference in Munich during their annual meeting from 16 to 18 February 2024 to discuss global security issues. EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI
TEL AVIV, 26 FEB - Il premier palestinese Mohammed Shtayeh ''ha messo a disposizione le proprie dimissioni'' al presidente Abu Mazen. Lo ha riferito la Wafa, la agenzia ufficiale palestinese.
