Premier libanese, 'raid su Beirut una flagrante aggressione'
epa11510075 People gather near the site that was targeted by an Israeli strike, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, 30 July 2024. Lebanon's state media said an Israeli drone targeted an area in the Haret Hreik neighborhood of Beirut. Israel Defense Forces announced carrying a 'targeted strike' in Beirut on the commander responsible for Majdal Shams attack. There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the announcement. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
AA
BEIRUT, 30 LUG - L'attacco israeliano a Beirut rappresenta una "flagrante aggressione". Lo ha dichiarato il premier libanese in un comunicato.
