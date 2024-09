Premier libanese, aggressione Israele è guerra di sterminio

epa11563822 Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati holds a ministerial emergency meeting to discuss recent developments in southern Lebanon, at Mikati's residence in Beirut, Lebanon, 25 August 2024. Hezbollah announced in a statement early on 25 August that the group launched 'an aerial operation with numerous drones' targeting Israeli territory as the 'phase one' of a retaliatory attack for the killing of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, on 30 July in Beirut. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said some 100 fighter jets 'struck and destroyed thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels, aimed for immediate fire toward northern and central Israel'. EPA/ABBAS SALMAN