Premier Kiev all'Ue, 'aumentate il sostegno militare'

epa11230741 High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell (L) speaks with Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (R) during an EU-Ukraine Association Council at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, 20 March 2024. The council will discuss the military, economic and humanitarian situation on the ground and the response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and also wider global and regional issues. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET