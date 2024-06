Premier Haiti, 'certo di 'riprendere il controllo del Paese'

epa11439678 Haiti's Prime Minister Garry Conille (C) greets Kenyan police officers during a visit to the Multinational Mission base in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 26 June 2024. The first Kenyan police deployed in Haiti, in response to an international request for assistance, begin to engage with a country they will help in addressing violence and restoring normalcy after years of crisis. EPA/Johnson Sabin