Precipita aereo militare da trasporto russo, 15 a bordo
MOSCA, 12 MAR - Un aereo da trasporto militare russo Ilyushin-76 con 15 persone a bordo è precipitato oggi nella regione di Ivanovo, 250 chilometri a nord-est di Mosca. Lo ha reso noto il ministero della Difesa.
