Precipita aereo militare da trasporto russo, 15 a bordo

epa08688279 Russian aircrafts drop bombs during the Kavkaz-2020 (The Caucasus 2020) military exercises in Ashuluk range in Astrakhan region, Russia, 22 September 2020. The Caucasus 2020 strategic command and staff exercise involving Russian Armed Forces and military troops from other countries take place from 21 to 26 September at the Russian internal ranges of the Southern Military District and in the waters of the Black and Caspian seas. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV