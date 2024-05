Post sul Facebook di Fico, 'è in pericolo di vita'

epa11342156 (FILE) - Slovakia's newly appointed Prime Minister Robert Fico attends the new cabinet's inauguration at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, 25 October 2023 (reissued 15 May 2024). According to Slovakia’s national news agency TASR, Fico was rushed to hospital on 15 May after being shot in the town of Handlova, 180 kilometers north-east of Bratislava, at the end of a meeting of the Slovak cabinet. EPA/JAKUB GAVLAK