Positivo al Covid, brasiliano Haddad al G20 in videoconferenza

epa10882685 Brazilian Minister of Finance Fernando Haddad speaks during the opening of the 18th Economic Forum of the 'Fundacao Getulio Vargas' (FGV), in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 25 September 2023. Haddad said that an eventual victory in the Argentine elections of the opponent Javier Milei would put Mercosur and the bloc's agreement with the European Union (EU) at risk. EPA/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA