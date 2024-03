Portogallo al voto, dopo Costa occhi puntati sulla destra

epa11207392 The secretary-general of the Socialist Party (PS) Pedro Nuno Santos (L) accompanied by Prime Minister Antonio Costa (2-R), and by the President of the Parliament Augusto Santos Silva (2-R), attends a Party campaign, on the last day of the campaign for upcoming legislative elections, in Lisbon, Portugal, 08 March 2024. More than 10.8 million Portuguese are expected to vote on 10 March 2024 to elect 230 deputies to the Portuguese Parliament. Eighteen political forces (15 parties and three coalitions) are running in these elections. EPA/ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS