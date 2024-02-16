Portavoce Navalny, 'non abbiamo ancora notizie dirette'

epa10664632 A handout photo made available by Moscow City court press service shows jailed Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny attending via a video link from his penal colony a preliminary hearing of a new case in the Moscow City court in Moscow, Russia, 31 May 2023. A new case was initiated under six articles - on the organization of an extremist community. Navalny has been in the colony since February 2021, when the court, at the request of the Federal Penitentiary Service, replaced his suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case of 2014 with a real one. He was supposed to serve in a penal colony for 2 years and 8 months, but in March 2022, the Lefortovo Court of Moscow, at an off-site meeting in correctional colony-2 in the city of Pokrov, Vladimir Region, sentenced the politician to 9 years of strict regime and a fine of 1.2 million rub., as well as one and a half years of restriction of freedom in the case of fraud and contempt of court. In June 2022, the sentence entered into force. EPA/MOSCOW CITY COURT PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES