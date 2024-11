Popolari, socialisti e Renew annunciano l'intesa sulle nomine Ue

epa11726659 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is taking part in the Global Citizen Now summit at the Getulio Vargas Foundation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 17 November 2024. Ursula von der Leyen urged the world to triple renewable energy, stating that this goal should not only be an objective for the European Union but also for other countries, including African countries for their potential and their shortcomings. EPA/ANDRE COELHO