Ponte Baltimora, 'la nave aveva perso il controllo'
epa11244383 The Francis Scott Key Bridge rests partially collapsed after a cargo ship ran into it in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, 26 March 2024. The Maryland Department of Transportation confirmed that the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed due to a ship strike on 26 March. According to Baltimore City Fire Department Chief James W. Wallace, a search operation was underway to locate at least seven people believed to be in the waters of the Patapsco River following the incident. 'Sonar has detected the presence of vehicles submerged in the water', Wallace added. The Singapore-flagged cargo ship DALI was traveling from Baltimore to Colombo, Sri Lanka, MarineTraffic confirmed. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
NEW YORK, 26 MAR - Il cargo che ha provocato il crollo del ponte di Baltimora aveva "perso propulsione" mentre lasciava il porto e aveva avvertito le autorità che stava perdendo il controllo. Lo riporta la Abc citando la Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. "La nave aveva informato il ministero dei Trasporti del Maryland di aver perso il controllo e che una collisione col ponte era possibile", afferma la rete tv.
