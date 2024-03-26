Ponte Baltimora, dichiarato lo stato di emergenza
epa11244154 The Francis Scott Key Bridge rests partially collapsed after a container ship ran into it in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, 26 March 2024. The Maryland Department of Transportation confirmed on 26 March that the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed due to a ship strike. A 'mass casualty, multi-agency rescue' was underway, according to Kevin Cartwright from the Baltimore City Fire Department. A diving team was trying to locate at least seven people believed to be in the Patapsco River, Cartwright added. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
NEW YORK, 26 MAR - Il governatore del Maryland Wes Moore ha dichiarato lo stato di emergenza a causa del crollo del ponte Francis Scott Key di Baltimora. "Abbiamo messo in piedi un team composto di varie agenzie per far arrivare rapidamente risorse federali fornite dall'amministrazione Biden, mentre continuiamo a restare in contatto con chi provvede ai soccorsi e a valutare e rispondere a questa tragedia", ha detto Moore.
