Polizia, migliaia a Gerusalemme per ultimo venerdì Ramadan

epa11249509 Muslim worshippers attend the Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem, 29 March 2024. According to the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, about 125,000 worshipers performed the third Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque. The Muslims' holy month of Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in the Koran was during its last 10 nights. It is celebrated yearly by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. It is also a time for socializing, mainly in the evening after breaking the fast and a shift of all activities to late in the day in most countries. EPA/JAMAL AWAD