Polizia entra a Columbia per riprendere Hamilton Hall
epa11309213 Pro-Palestinian protestors near the outside gate protest with students on Columbia University's campus past the 2 pm deadline given by university officials in New York, New York, USA, 29 April 2024. Students were warned that they would face immediate suspension if they did not leave the encampment by 2 pm on 29 April. Students have been protesting the university's investments in Israel and showing their support for Palestine for two weeks, also inspiring other students nationwide to do the same. EPA/SARAH YENESEL
AA
NEW YORK, 30 APR - La polizia è entrata nel campus della Columbia University per riprendere Hamilton Hall, occupata dai manifestanti. Agenti in assetto anti-sommossa sono entrati dall'ingresso della 114esima strada del campus. Lo ha constatato l'ANSA. Studenti bloccano l'ingresso principale del campus sulla 116ma strada con una catena umana mentre la polizia marcia verso di loro; almeno uno di loro è stato arrestato. Agli studenti dell'ateneo è stato ordinato di stare a casa o nei dormitori. Sul campus poliziotti stanno perquisendo le tende.
