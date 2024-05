Polizia di Los Angeles e Dea indagano su morte di Matthew Perry

epa10950231 A makeshift memorial for US actor Matthew Perry outside the building shown in exterior shots of the television show 'Friends', in New York, USA, 30 October 2023 (Issued on 31 October 2023). Perry, who played Chandler Bing on NBC's 'Friends' for 10 seasons, was found dead at his Los Angeles home on 30 October, he was 54. EPA/Tamas Vasvari HUNGARY OUT