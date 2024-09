Politico,ok a uso armi contro Russia apre strada a Atacms

epa10455099 Tank crews from Ukraine's armed forces being trained to use a Challenger 2 main battle tank by members of British Army prepare to meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Lulworth Camp, Britain, 08 February 2023. UK forces trained 10,000 Ukrainian troops in 2022 and aims to assist at least 20,000 more this year, Sunak said in Parliament. EPA/HOLLIE ADAMS / POOL