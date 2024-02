Pm Tarfusser sanzionato dal Csm per il caso Erba

epa06070230 Presiding judge Cuno Tarfusser of Italy seen at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, 06 July 2017. The judges delivered a decision in the case against Sudan's president Omar Hassan Ahmad Al Bashir that was indicted by the ICC in 2009 and 2010. Media reports state the court said South Africa under the Rome Statute should have arrested Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir while he was visiting South Africa in 2015 where he was attending the African Union Summit. EPA/EVERT ELZINGA / POOL