Pm del processo Trump in Georgia può restare al suo posto

epa11192139 Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis looks on during a hearing on the Georgia election interference case, at the Fulton County Courthouse, Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 01 March 2024. The hearing is to determine whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be removed from the case because of a relationship with Nathan Wade, special prosecutor she hired in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. EPA/Alex Slitz / POOL