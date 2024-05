Piano cybersecurity dell'ateneo di Udine vince bando Pnrr

epa10635412 A woman tests virtual reality glasses during the World Security Summit, in Medellin, Colombia, 17 May 2023. Experts assured that cybersecurity is like "playing cat and mouse" when currently facing an increasingly "dynamic" and "changing" threat landscape that requires the inclusion of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). They came to this conclusion during their participation in the CWSS as they debate about the challenges in cybersecurity and technology and innovation in security. EPA/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.