Perù, la Procura apre un'indagine contro la presidente Boluarte

epa11725204 Peruvian President Dina Boluarte speaks during the signing of agreements with South Korea in the Golden Room of the Government Palace in Lima, Peru, 16 November 2024. Peru and South Korea agreed to strengthen their bilateral relationship, with special emphasis on the defense sector, during a meeting held by Presidents Dina Boluarte and Yoon Suk Yeol. Yoon Suk Yeol was received with military honors upon arriving at the Government Palace in Lima for an official visit, after having participated in the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' meeting held in the Peruvian capital. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' week is held in Lima from 10 to 16 November 2024. EPA/Renato Pajuelo