Perù,Alberto Fujimori si candiderà a elezioni presidenziali 2026

epaselect epa11014832 Former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori (c) (1990-2000), accompanied by his children, Keiko (R) and Kenji Fujimori (L), leaves the prison after being released in compliance with an order from the Constitutional Court, despite that the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IDH Court) asked the authorities of the Andean country to refrain from doing so in Lima, Peru, 06 December 2023. EPA/ALDAIR MEJIA