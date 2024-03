Persone armate in stazione di polizia in Armenia, feriti

epa10869930 Armenian police stand guard as people gather during a protest against Azerbaijan's military actions in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, outside the government building in central Yerevan, Armenia, 19 September 2023. The protesters, voicing anti-government slogans, are demanding the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and a stop to Azerbaijan's military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense announced on 19 September the launching of local 'anti-terrorism' measures against the Armenian military in the Nagorno-Karabakh region in order to restore the constitutional order of Azerbaijan and suppress the provocations of the Armenian military. The Karabakh authorities have appealed to Azerbaijan for an immediate ceasefire and to sit down at the negotiation table with the aim of settling the situation. EPA/NAREK ALEKSANYAN