Perquisizione per l'ex presidente argentino accusato di violenze

epa09986921 AAlberto Fernandez, president of Argentina, and his wife Fabiola Yanez, participate in an act of delivery of documents for the titling of 1,134 homes built to house workers for the expansion works of the Yacyreta hydroelectric plant, in Ayolas, Paraguay, 30 May 2022. The houses, located in two complexes owned by the dam, are valued at about 20 million US dollars. EPA/Nathalia Aguilar