Per Lula sei bilaterali a margine del G7

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (R) welcomes Brazil's President Luis Ignacio Lula da Silva (L) during the G7 Borgo Egnazia Summit, in Borgo Egnazia (Brindisi) southern Italy, 14 June 2024. The G7 Borgo Egnazia Summit will be held from 13 to 15 June 2024. ANSA/ETTORE FERRARI