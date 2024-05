Per le piogge nel sud, il Brasile dovrà importare riso e fagioli

epaselect epa11316992 A picture taken with a drone shows horses amid the flood caused by the overflow of the Jacui river in the Praia de Paqueta, in the metropolitan area of Porto Alegre, Brazil, 03 May 2024. Regional authorities reported that at least 37 people died and 60 are missing as a result of heavy rains that have affected the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul in recent days. Due to the magnitude of the tragedy, the governor of the state, Eduardo Leite, decreed a state of public calamity for a period of 180 days throughout Rio Grande do Sul. EPA/ISAAC FONTANA