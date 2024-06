Per Amanda Knox confermata la condanna per calunnia a Lumumba

epa11390609 US citizen Amanda Knox (C), flanked by her husband Christopher Robinson (L), arrives at the courthouse in Florence, central Italy, 05 June 2024, before a hearing in a slander case related to her jailing and later acquittal for the murder of her British roommate in 2007. Knox was only 20 when she and her Italian then-boyfriend were arrested for the killing of 21-year-old fellow student Meredith Kercher at the girls' shared home in Perugia. The murder began a long legal saga where Knox was found guilty, acquitted, found guilty again and finally cleared of all charges in 2015. EPA/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI