Per 88% studenti italiani Ue deve avere esercito comune

epa09781522 One of 22 U.S. Army AH-64 Apache combat helicopters of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, lands on Lielvarde Airfield, Latvia, 24 February 2022, to take part in the International Military Training 'Saber Strike 22' by United States European Command (EUCOM) until 18 March. By 28 February a total of around 800 U.S. soldiers and up to 250 military units are expected to arrive in Latvia. The U.S. Army Europe and Africa in a press release said that the bi-annual 'Saber Strike 22' will gather 'approximately 13,000 participants from 13 nations. Exercise activities will occur across Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia.' EPA/TOMS KALNINS