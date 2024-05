Pechino, più manovre militari congiunte tra Cina e Russia

epa11022316 A handout picture made available by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows a Chinese Coast Guard ship (R) firing water cannon on Philippine Navy operated supply boat (M/L Kalayaan) (L) in the disputed South China Sea, Philippines, 10 December 2023 (issued on 11 December 2023). According to a report from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), on 10 December, Chinese coastguard ships fired water cannons and rammed one of the Philippine resupply vessels that suffered serious engine damage during a resupply mission in the disputed South China sea. EPA/Philippine Coast Guard / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES