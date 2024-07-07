Partito Mélenchon alla gauche, proponiamo uniti il premier

epa11450642 Clementine Autain, reelected member of the National Assembly of France and member of the French extreme-left party La France Insoumise (LFI), attends a press conference with dissident candidates of La France Insoumise in Paris, France, 01 July 2024. LFI has withdrawn its support for Alexis Corbiere, Raquel Garrido, and Danielle Simonnet, candidates in the ongoing Parliamentary election, following the first round of the legislative election, and presented opposing candidates against them. The second round of the vote will take place on 07 July 2024. EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA