Partito dem Usa, processo trasparente per nuovo candidato
epa10139003 Jaime Harrison, Chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), speaks ahead of US President Joe Biden at a rally for Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland, USA, 25 August 2022. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) sponsored the rally, which marks President Bidenâ€™s return to the campaign trail. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
WASHINGTON, 21 LUG - Il partito democratico americano promette un processo "trasparente" per scegliere un nuovo candidato alla Casa Bianca. Il partito democratico avvierà nei prossimi giorni un processo "trasparente e ordinato" per scegliere un nuovo candidato "che possa sconfiggere Donald Trump a novembre", ha detto il presidente Jaime Harrison. Lo si legge in un comunicato.
