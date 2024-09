Parlamento Venezuela, 'stop alle relazioni con la Spagna'

epa11593225 Supporters of the Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia wait for his arrival outside the gate of the Torrejon de Ardoz Air Base, in Madrid, Spain, 08 September 2024. Urrutia is currently traveling to Madrid in a Spanish Air Force plane, as announced on the social network X by the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares. Edmundo Gonzalez has left the country and is seeking asylum in Spain, Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on social media on 07 September 2024. Venezuela is in a political crisis since President Maduro was declared the winner of the elections on 28 July, which are the subject of allegations of fraud. EPA/BORJA SANCHEZ-TRILLO