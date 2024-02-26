Parlamento ungherese elegge Tamas Sulyok nuovo capo dello Stato
epa11183179 Tamas Sulyok (L), the Fidesz-KDNP candidate for head of state, waves before the Hungarian lawmakers vote to elect him as president during the extraordinary session of the Hungarian parliament in Budapest, Hungary, 26 February 2024. Hungarian lawmakers are expected to vote about the new head of state today. The ruling coalition Fidesz-KDNP nominated Tamas Sulyok, the current head of the Constitutional Court for head of state. EPA/TIBOR ILLYES HUNGARY OUT
BBUDAPEST, 26 FEB - Il Parlamento ungherese ha eletto un nuovo presidente della Repubblica in sostituzione di Katalin Novak, che si era dimessa due settimane fa a causa di uno scandalo nato per la concessione dell'indulto a un condannato per pedofilia. Come preannunciato la settimana scorsa, è stato scelto Tamas Sulyok, 67 anni, finora presidente della Corte Costituzionale dal 2016. Il giurista ha subito prestato giuramento ed entrerà in carica il prossimo 5 marzo.
