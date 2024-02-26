Parlamento ungherese elegge Tamas Sulyok nuovo capo dello Stato

epa11183179 Tamas Sulyok (L), the Fidesz-KDNP candidate for head of state, waves before the Hungarian lawmakers vote to elect him as president during the extraordinary session of the Hungarian parliament in Budapest, Hungary, 26 February 2024. Hungarian lawmakers are expected to vote about the new head of state today. The ruling coalition Fidesz-KDNP nominated Tamas Sulyok, the current head of the Constitutional Court for head of state. EPA/TIBOR ILLYES HUNGARY OUT