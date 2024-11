Parigi, 'l'Europa deve prendere in mano il suo destino'

epa11613662 French socialist Member of Parliament (MP) for the Renaissance party Maud Bregeon looks on as she visits the 'Nanterre Arboretum', an office campus entirely made from wood in Nanterre near Paris, France, 19 September 2024. The campus features 126,000 square meters of office space set in nine hectares of riverside parkland, making it the largest solid wood campus in Europe. EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN MAXPPP OUT