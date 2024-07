Parigi 24: ok dei Saggi alla sperimentazione dei taxi volanti

epa07498553 The Volocopter 2X, an electric helicopter with 18 rotor blades made by Volocopter, is displayed at the Rotorcraft Asia trade show at the Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore, 11 April 2019. The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore announced that trials for air taxis would begin in the Southern region of Singapore later this year. The Volocopter 2X is battery powered and can fly at a top speed of 100 kilometers per hour and has a maximum takeoff weight of 450 kg. EPA/WALLACE WOON