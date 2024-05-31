Parigi 2024, 'sventato attentato al torneo di calcio'
PARIGI, 31 MAG - Un attentato che avrebbe preso di mira le prove di calcio alle Olimpiadi, previste a Saint-Etienne, nel centro della Francia, è stato sventato dai servizi francesi (Dgsi) lo scorso 22 maggio. Un cittadino ceceno di 18 anni è stato arrestato, ha fatto sapere la tv Bfm da una fonte del ministero dell'Interno. Aveva progettato di commettere un attentato islamista durante una delle partite del torneo olimpico.
