Parenti di Assad arrestati mentre tentavano la fuga dal Libano

epa11639460 Spanish officials check the papers of naturalized Spanish citizens before being evacuated from Lebanon, at the The Beirut-Rafik Hariri International Airport, in Beirut, Lebanon, 03 October 2024. Two military planes will carry out evacuation flights to repatriate between 400-500 Spanish nationals currently in Lebanon, amid the escalation in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict in the region. According to the Spanish Defense minister, at least 350 Spaniards in Lebanon have requested to be evacuated. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH