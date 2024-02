Papua Nuova Guinea, 64 morti in nuove violenze tribali

epa06351559 Victoria Police officers stand guard during a protest against Manus Island in Melbourne, Australia, 26 November 2017. The protesters demanded that asylum seekers who are refusing to leave closed Australian-run detention centre in Papua New Guinea (PNG) should be evaccuated to Australia. A group fo asylum seekers was moved to new housings after the offshore detenetion center shut on 31 October. EPA/MAL FAIRCLOUGH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT