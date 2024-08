Papa: Francisco, la paz es duradera solo si parte del perdón

epa10440269 A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis inside the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore praying in front of the icon of the Virgin 'Salus Populi Romani' and entrust her with his next journey, in Rome, Italy, 30 January 2023. Pope Francis will travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan, leaving on 31 January 2023. EPA/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT ANSA PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS HANDOUT PHOTO TO BE USED SOLELY TO ILLUSTRATE NEWS REPORTING OR COMMENTARY ON THE FACTS OR EVENTS DEPICTED IN THIS IMAGE; NO LICENSING HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES