Papa, dolore per le bombe, sono vicino al popolo del Libano

epa11622351 Rescuers work at a residential building after an Israeli military strike, in the Ghobeiry area in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, 24 September 2024. Lebanon's state media said a number of injuries has been reported after an Israeli strike targeting a six-storey residential building in the Ghobeiry area in the southern suburb of Beirut. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said they conducted a 'targeted strike' in Beirut on 24 September. According to Lebanon's Ministry of Health, at least 558 people have been killed and more than 1,835 have been injured following continued airstrikes on southern Lebanese towns and villages. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH