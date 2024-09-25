Papa, dolore per le bombe, sono vicino al popolo del Libano
epa11622351 Rescuers work at a residential building after an Israeli military strike, in the Ghobeiry area in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, 24 September 2024. Lebanon's state media said a number of injuries has been reported after an Israeli strike targeting a six-storey residential building in the Ghobeiry area in the southern suburb of Beirut. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said they conducted a 'targeted strike' in Beirut on 24 September. According to Lebanon's Ministry of Health, at least 558 people have been killed and more than 1,835 have been injured following continued airstrikes on southern Lebanese towns and villages. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
CITTÀ DEL VATICANO, 25 SET - "Sono addolorato dalle notizie che giungono dal Libano dove negli ultimi giorni intensi bombardamenti hanno provocato molte vittime e distruzioni. Auspico che la comunità internazionale faccia ogni sforzo per fermare questa terribile escalation. È inaccettabile. Esprimo la mia vicinanza al popolo libanese che già troppo ha sofferto nel recente passato". Lo ha detto il Papa al termine dell'udienza generale.
