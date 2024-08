Panama, smantellata rete dedita al traffico di migranti cinesi

epa10904499 Migrants disembark from canoes to be transferred to an immigration reception station in Lajas Blancas, Meteti, Darien, Panama 06 October 2023.The presidents of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo, and Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, traveled this 06 October to the Darien region, bordering Colombia, to address together the migration crisis, with the daily arrival of thousands of migrants on their way to the United States. EPA/Bienvenido Velasco