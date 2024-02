Panama, ordinato l'arresto dell'ex presidente Martinelli

epa11140429 A security guard stand in front of the Nicaraguan embassy in Panama City, Panama, 09 February 2024. The government chaired by Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua granted asylum to former president of Panama and candidate for re-election Ricardo Martinelli, who was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison and to pay a fine of more than 19 million of dollars for money laundering. The United States condemned the granting of political asylum by Nicaragua to Martinelli. EPA/Walter Hurtado