Panama, al via da domani il rimpatrio forzato di migranti

epa11443806 Elected president of Panama, Jose Raul Mulino (R), visits the Lajas Blancas migrant shelter in Darien, Panama, 28 June 2024. Mulino said that he aspires to sign with the United States, within the framework of his assumption of office on 01 July 2024, an agreement for the repatriation of irregular migrants who arrive in the Central American country through the dangerous Darien jungle, the natural border with Colombia. EPA/Moncho Torres