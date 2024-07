Palio di Siena, rinvio per la pioggia, si corre domani

Italian Carabinieri police officers parade on horseback at Piazza del Campo before the announcement that the historical horse race 'Palio di Siena' in Siena, Italy, 02 July 2024. The traditional horse races between the Siena city districts will be held 02 July as the 'Palio di Provenzano' on the holiday of the Madonna of Provenzano and on 16 August as the 'Palio dell'Assunta' on the holiday of the Virgin Mary. ANSA/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI