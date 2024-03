Palestinesi arrestati, piano autobomba in Cisgiordania

A handout picture released by Italian Police show the shows the arrests of the three men in L'Aquila, Italy, 11 march 2024.Italian police on Monday arrested three Palestinians in Abruzzo capital L'Aquila on suspicion of planning terror attacks on foreign soil, legal sources said. A pre-trial detention order was executed against the trio for the suspected crime of "association for the purposes of terrorism, including international terrorism or subversion of the democratic order." ANSA/POLIZIA ANSA PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS HANDOUT PHOTO TO BE USED SOLELY TO ILLUSTRATE NEWS REPORTING OR COMMENTARY ON THE FACTS OR EVENTS DEPICTED IN THIS IMAGE; NO ARCHIVING; NO LICENSING NPK