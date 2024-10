Pakistan, scontri e arresti a Islamabad durante protesta Pti

epa11641962 Police fire teargas shells to disperse supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan during a protest calling for Khan's release from prison in Islamabad, Pakistan, 04 October 2024. Mobile networks were suspended in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on 04 October, as authorities blocked all entry points to the cities ahead of a planned rally by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, despite a ban on gatherings. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently imprisoned, called on his supporters to participate in a 'peaceful protest' at D-Chowk, emphasizing the need to oppose what he termed the 'illegal' nature of his imprisonment and the delay in implementing the Election Commission of Pakistan's reserved seats verdict. The PTI has held multiple rallies nationwide recently to advocate for constitutional rights and freedom of assembly. EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD