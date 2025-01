Ovazione per Trump, 'abbiamo vinto, riprendiamo il Paese'

epa11837422 Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump wait for the start of a rally with Trump at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 19 January 2025. President-elect Donald Trump, who defeated Joe Biden to become the 47th president of the United States, will be inaugurated on 20 January, though all of the planned outdoor ceremonies and events have been cancelled due to a forecast of extreme cold temperatures. EPA/WILL OLIVER