Osservatorio, 'le vittime in Siria salgono a 412'

epa11751376 Smoke rises as a result of an airstrike in Idlib, northern Syria, 01 December 2024. According to the White Helmets, the Syrian civil group in northwestern Syria, at least eight people, including two children, were killed and 63 others injured in airstrikes carried out on residential neighborhoods in Idlib city. Syrian opposition forces led by the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched a large offensive on 27 November, taking large parts of Aleppo, the country's second-biggest city, triggering counterattacks by Syrian regime forces on opposition-controlled areas as well as Russian and Syrian airstrikes. EPA/MOHAMMED AL-RIFAI