Osservatori Onu feriti al confine tra Libano e Israele
epa11246439 People inspect the damage at the site of an airstrike in Habbariyah, southern Lebanon, 27 March 2024. Lebanese state media said seven medics were killed and four were injured in an Israeli airstrike early 27 March targeting the Jamaa Islamiya's emergency and relief center in the Hasbaya town of Habbariyah. Hezbollah condemned the attack in a statement saying that this aggression 'will not pass without retaliation and punishment'. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said fighter jets struck a 'military compound' in the area of Habbariyah, killing a 'significant operative' belonging to the Jamaa Islamiya 'who advanced attacks against Israel'. EPA/STR
AA
ROMA, 30 MAR - Quattro osservatori Onu della missione di supervisione della tregua Untso sono stati feriti in un raid nel sud del Libano a ridosso della linea blu di demarcazione con Israele. Lo riferiscono all' ANSA fonti della sicurezza libanese, precisando che uno dei 4 è di nazionalità libanese. Gli altri 3 sono di altre nazionalità, ma non italiani. Al momento non è stato possibile identificare la fonte dei colpi, se da Israele o dal lato libanese. L'episodio si è verificato nei pressi di Rmeish, dove alcune fonti locali riferiscono che la responsabilità sarebbe degli israeliani. I feriti sono stati trasportati in in ospesdale.
