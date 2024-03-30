Osservatori Onu feriti al confine tra Libano e Israele

epa11246439 People inspect the damage at the site of an airstrike in Habbariyah, southern Lebanon, 27 March 2024. Lebanese state media said seven medics were killed and four were injured in an Israeli airstrike early 27 March targeting the Jamaa Islamiya's emergency and relief center in the Hasbaya town of Habbariyah. Hezbollah condemned the attack in a statement saying that this aggression 'will not pass without retaliation and punishment'. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said fighter jets struck a 'military compound' in the area of Habbariyah, killing a 'significant operative' belonging to the Jamaa Islamiya 'who advanced attacks against Israel'. EPA/STR